Mickie James Relinquishes Impact Knockouts World Title, New Champion To Be Crowned At Rebellion

The Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Title has been officially relinquished by Mickie James, and a new champion will be crowned at Rebellion on Sunday.

Impact had previously announced that James would defend against Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace in a Triple Threat at Rebellion, but if James is unable to compete due to her injuries, a new champion will be crowned with Purrazzo vs. Grace at Rebellion. James revealed earlier this month that she had a minor shoulder tear, three broken rib caps, and possibly a torn pectoral muscle, but she was still able to work the February and March TV tapings but not the Multiverse United pay-per-view at the end of March.

Tonight’s Rebellion go-home Impact episode ended with James giving a promo inside an empty arena. She officially relinquished the Knockouts World Title because she is not medically cleared to compete at Rebellion, citing the importance of doing what is best for business, the locker room, and the title.

Purrazzo and Grace were watching from a production area when James declared that their time had come. James left the title and her cowboy hat in the ring before exiting.

James was set to defend the title against Grace at Impact Sacrifice in March, in a rematch of their January Title vs. Career match at Hard To Kill, where James won the title. Due to James’ injuries, the Sacrifice match was called off. One week later, she was also pulled from a Fatal 4 Way title defense at Multiverse United. During her fifth reign, James held the title for 90 recognized days. Purrazzo and Grace will be fighting for their third reign each on Sunday.

The 2023 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view event is set to take place on Sunday, April 16 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will be broadcast on FITE, YouTube for international viewers, and your local cable or satellite provider.

The updated card is below, along with related Impact clips:

Vacant Impact World Title Match

Kushida vs. Steve Maclin

Vacant Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace

Ultimate X for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey (c)

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the Impact X-Division Title

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Death Dollz vs. The Coven (c)

Hardcore War

Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly, TBA) vs. Team Bully (Bully Ray, Kenny King, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Masha Slamovich)

Last Rites Match

PCO vs. Eddie Edwards

The Design vs. Director of Authority Santino Marella, Dirty Dango and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry