Mickie James Retains Knockouts Title At Impact No Surrender

Knockouts Champion Mickie James put her title on the line against Tasha Steelz at Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender special on Saturday night from New Orleans, Louisiana’s Alario Center that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

The match had some outside inference as Chelsea Green ran out to attack Savannah Evans. the finish saw James shove Tasha into Green and rolled her up Steelz with the Backlund Bridge for the pin.

At Hard To Kill, Tasha Steelz won the historic first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match to get the title match.