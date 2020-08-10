Mickie James Returning On RAW; Opener & More Announced For Tonight

WWE has announced that Mickie James will return on tonight’s RAW show. She has been away since suffering a torn ACL in June 2019 at a live event. Here is the announcement on her return:

WWE also announced a SummerSlam contract signing for Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins. This will be the opening segment of tonight’s RAW.

Zelina Vega vs. Bianca Belair was also announced for the show, and another Retribution appearance was teased. Here is the updated line up for tonight’s RAW. Be sure to join us here on PWMania for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.

-Mickie James returns

-Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega

-Possible appearance by Retribution

-Seth Rollins & Dominik Mysterio open RAW with SummerSlam contract signing

-Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

-Bayley vs. Asuka. (Asuka earns a RAW Women’s Championship shot from Sasha Banks at SummerSlam if she wins)

-RAW Underground continues with Shane McMahon