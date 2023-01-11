Mickie James Reveals Who Should Induct Her Into WWE and Impact Hall Of Fame

Pro Wrestling great Mickie James has had a stellar career with the WWE and Impact Wrestling. She will without a doubt be inducted into each company’s version of the Hall of Fame when her career winds down.

James was a guest on Refin’ It Up with Brian Hebner and indicated who she would like to have induct her into each company’s Hall of Fame.

“I think for WWE, it has to be Trish Stratus. I think if there was no Trish Stratus, if it wasn’t that opportunity for my first run of how I was introduced to the WWE audience with Trish and the magic, like people wouldn’t have cared 20 years later. It really set the stage. I just think back to all the times I was supposed to debut before that and it didn’t happen, and what a blessing in disguise it was and I didn’t see it then, but I think that it would be her for WWE.”

“For Impact, it would have to be probably Lisa Marie, I think, because I had the cage match with her and Madison. That whole story was like, they were my big feud when I first walked in there and I feuded with them for months when I first came to Impact as I was creating and cultivating Hardcore Country. Lisa is my sister. We were friends at WWE, but we really became sisters there at Impact, and even now doing our show together, like I love her so much. I think she’s been so influential in my career, but just also behind the scenes. I’m grateful for her.”

Mickie James was also asked if she is ready to retire from professional wrestling should she lose to Jordynne Grace on January 13th in their Title vs Career match at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill PPV.

“It’s weird for a female to have a 15 year television career. It really is. Like, it doesn’t happen that often. I’ve been really blessed in that sense. I’ll probably never completely walk away from wrestling. It’s been a part of my life for over half of my life at this point and I don’t know what I would do without it. It’s given me everything. It’s given me my home, my family, my dreams, opportunities to travel the world, to be able to take care of my family, to do all of these things, and I’m pretty fu**ing good at it and I’ve studied it, like studied it my whole life to get better and better and better to be so well rounded, to know all the intricacies of the little stuff from the cameras, to the angles, to sitting in the production truck, to sitting in the production meetings, to learning how to commentate, learning how to host, or learning how to do all of those things.”

Here is the full episode of Refin’ It Up with Brian Hebner with guest Mickie James.

