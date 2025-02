WWE legend Mickie James appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including her experience on WWE LFG and how the wrestling business is softer for younger wrestlers than it was when he started.

James said, “Then I realized, like, we’re getting through the competition, and I’m like, I’m really – I’m soft on my guys! It’s not the same business that we grew up in, (…) it’s way softer than the world of wrestling we had to climb through.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.