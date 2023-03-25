Mickie James Sidelined With A Broken Rib; Replacement Named For Impact x NJPW Multiverse United

The current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James revealed during Sacrifice 2023 that she suffered a broken rib. James stated that due to the injury, she would be unable to defend her title against Jordynne Grace which was scheduled for IMPACT Wrestling’s Sacrifice event on March 24th or at the upcoming Multiverse United show on March 30th.

As a result of James being unable to compete, Santino Marella announced that Jordynne Grace will get a Knockouts World Title shot at the upcoming IMPACT Rebellion PPV on April 16th in Toronto. Marella indicated that Grace’s opponent at Rebellion will be the winner of the new fatal four way match at IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United event. Originally at Multiverse United, James was scheduled to defend her title against Gisele Shaw, Deonna Purrazzo and Miyu Yamashita. It will now be Masha Slamovich vs Shaw, Purrazzo and Yamashita with the winner securing their spot as Grace’s opponent at Rebellion for the Knockouts Title.

Santino Marella also pointed out that if James is healthy enough to compete at Rebellion then the Knockouts Title match will include her and will be a three way dance.