Mickie James, So Cal Val, Lisa Marie Varon To Premiere “GAW TV” Today

WWE Superstar Mickie James has joined former WWE Women’s Champion Lisa Marie Varon and former TNA star SoCal Val for a new project on YouTube called GAW TV.

“GAW” stands for “Grown Ass Women” TV. Their channel description on YouTube reads, “GAW TV is here featuring grown ass women talking about life and having fun!”

The first episode of GAW TV is titled “Quarantini” and is scheduled to premiere later today at 5pm ET. The YouTube embed for the premiere can be seen above. Mickie, Varon and Val will be live chatting with fans as the premiere airs.

The synopsis for the premiere episode reads like this: “Welcome to ‘Grown Ass Women’ TV! In our premiere episode we discuss what you can expect from the show with our sassy trio of hosts: Mickie James, Lisa Marie Varon and SoCalVal! We want to hear from you on social media! Join the conversation by using our official hashtag: #GAWTV”

The trio has also launched a website at GAWTV.com. The name “Grown Ass Women Very Important Nonsense” is used there and the following blurb was posted: “Grown Ass Women is a show for strong, opinionated women who embrace their femininity while keeping it real. Hosted by the sassy trio of Mickie James, Lisa Marie Varon and Valerie Wyndham who are known for their careers in pro wrestling. Get ready to let loose and have a laugh with these unfiltered ladies as they discuss topics ranging from current events, careers and relationships to fashion, beauty, wine, music and more!”

The Twitter account for GAW TV is located at @thegawtv. It bills the new project as “a show about very important nonsense.”