Mickie James Sounds Off On Mandy Rose Situation, Reports Of WWE Sale

Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an interview promoting the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about the ongoing rumors of a potential WWE sale, as well as the recent Mandy Rose situation.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On the termination of Mandy Rose and how it differs from Vince McMahon’s situation: “I don’t put the Mandy Rose thing and events coming back thing in the same, even on the same level, because Vince is the owner of the company. Even when he stepped down, he was still the owner of the company, and Mandy was not an employee. She was an independent contractor of the company. I would like to equate hers to the Riddle situation, in the sense that he’s had multiple chances and his thing. I don’t know all the ins and outs, because I’m not there anymore. I think the last two years of just like watching that landscape shifting hands whenever all the allegations came out, and then it shifted over to Hunter and Stephanie. I saw Stephanie come up, I thought that was a major progression. I was excited, because we all thought that was going to be the next step anyway. It would go to Shane and Stephanie, and to Hunter in that respect.”

On her thoughts on McMahon coming back to potentially sell the company: “Now, to see him return. I mean, they are being put in a position to sell to get sold in the last two years or whenever since Nick Khan came on. I felt like that was his job, which is to make it a marketable product for a buyer. It seems like close to that happening, which is why Vince has come back. He stepped down due to all that stuff, because obviously it was hurting the share prices. It was hurting all those things. I’m assuming those are all big business decisions that are way out of my own, like shareholders, people on the board, stuff like that, that I’m not in those meetings, I would like to be in some of those meetings.”

