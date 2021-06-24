Mickie James Speaks Out On A WWE RAW Angle That She Was Offended By

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Mickie James talked about her time with the company and brought up an angle involving a walker from a 2017 episode of RAW:

“I remember when I first came on, it was when you are 35, women are done in this business and women had much shorter careers. Maybe it has something to do with the fact I have been relevant on TV for the last 15 years in some capacity. I am all about building the future, but you can’t s**t on your former champions and the history that was made.”

“Maybe it’s because I am a wrestler and I look at wrestling from a wrestler and a wrestling fan’s perspective. I am up on what is relevant today, in 2021. (Jennifer Lopez) is one of the sexiest women and she is 50-something, Jennifer Anniston is the same. We don’t look at age like that anymore, but wrestling, as it always has been, has been late to the party. I could never wrap my head around and find it funny that I’m given a walker [on RAW in 2017]. It’s bulls**t and it’s not funny. I was offended and I said that I was offended. But I am a professional, and as a pro you go, ‘Fine and let’s see what happens’. Nine times out of 10 I was right, but it’s already happened. I had to do it just to prove a point. I feel like you should trust me enough, at this point, to know I am not an idiot. I am looking at it through the lens of our audience and where they’re at now.”

Here was the angle that Mickie was referring to with the walker:

