Mickie James Suffers Broken Nose, Out Of Action For Several Weeks

During the latest edition of her GAW TV YouTube series with SoCal Val and Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria), Mickie James revealed that she’ll be out of action for the next few weeks due to suffering a broken nose.

James said that the injury “wasn’t severe” and noted that it feels more like she has a sinus infection or allergy. She also confirmed that her cartilage was dislocated away from her nasal cavity and it had to be relocated back.

You can check out a video of Mickie discussing the injury on GAW TV below: