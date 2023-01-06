Mickie James Talks About Her Goal Of Going Down As Best Knockouts Champion In IMPACT History

“Hardcore Country” herself continues to make the media rounds to promote IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023.

During a recent appearance on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, Mickie James spoke about her goal of going down as the best Knockouts Champion in IMPACT Wrestling history, as well as her Hard To Kill 2023 match against Jordynne Grace.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On how she is preparing for Grace: “I mean, it’s a matter of her strength, you know, she’s so much stronger than me. She’s younger than me, and she’s very determined. She’s been the champion for a while now, and as the Knockouts Champion, you represent the Knockouts division, you represent the company, and she’s done a wonderful job. I think it would mean a lot to her and her career if she was the one to end mine. Obviously, that would be a great notch to put on her resume, and it’s not out of disrespect because I do think that Jordynne respects me, for the most part; even if she thought I couldn’t beat Tasha, I’m okay with it and even if she stole the tag from me, it’s fine. I’m willing to let it go. But going into this, you know, she’s, she’s fighting for a lot too because I mean, I’m sure in her mind, she’s fighting for her generation, you know, and it’s not even her generation versus my generation. But that’s kind of whether I still belong or not, or whatever.”

On how if she wins she will do everything it takes to be the best Knockouts champion of all time: “I’m fighting for myself. I’m fighting for my career. I’m fighting for the championship, to be the champion one last time. If I am the champion, I can guarantee you I’m going to do everything that I can to be the greatest Knockouts World Champion that’s ever been. But I’m sure that she wants that same thing. So there’s — it’s equal because there’s a lot on the line. It’s a lot on the line for me, and maybe my stakes are a little bit deeper. is because if I lose, then I can never put on a pair of wrestling boots again, which sucks because I have a lot of great wrestling boots. I got some really cool ones.”

Check out the complete Mickie James interview from the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast by visiting Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.