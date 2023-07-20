Mickie James To Debut At RevPro 11th Anniversary Debut Event

By
Matt Boone
-

“Hardcore Country” is coming to RevPro Wrestling.

Mickie James has been announced for RevPro’s 11-Year Anniversary event, which takes place on August 26th from the Copper Box Arena in London, England.

The show will mark the promotional debut for the women’s wrestling legend.

Check out the announcement below.

