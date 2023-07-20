Mickie James To Debut At RevPro 11th Anniversary Debut Event

“Hardcore Country” is coming to RevPro Wrestling.
Mickie James has been announced for RevPro’s 11-Year Anniversary event, which takes place on August 26th from the Copper Box Arena in London, England.
The show will mark the promotional debut for the women’s wrestling legend.
Check out the announcement below.
Saturday August 26th
Copper Box Arena, London
RevPro 11 Year Anniversary Show
5.30pm Bell Time
MICKIE JAMES will make her RevPro debut!
Tickets: https://t.co/FmFuZ0wI1q pic.twitter.com/ODlPbKe2NH
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) July 20, 2023