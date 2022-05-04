Mickie James To Join “Busted Open” Radio Every Wednesday

Mickie James announced on Tuesday’s episode of Busted Open that she will be a permanent addition to the Wednesday edition of Busted Open Radio starting today.

“I’m so excited and so honored to be part of the family. I’m such a big fan of the show and you guys have always been so wonderful to me and I’ve always appreciated that.”

“I think we talked about this for a while and it was just a matter of finding the right place and time. To be able to jump on board and be a new part of the show, hopefully people still like me, so we’ll see.”

