WWE legend Mickie James spoke with Gabby LaSpisa on Gabby AF on various topics, including possibly returning to the ring for a match.

James said, “Absolutely. I think right place, right time, right moment. The season’s coming up, so I’m like, oh, maybe some free time on the horizon.”

You can check out James' comments in the video below.

