Microman Trios Match Added To MLW Fusion: Never Say Never 2023

Microman trios match signed for July 8

MLW today announced Microman & The Mane Event vs. The FBI & Jesus Rodriguez at the FUSION TV taping portion of the July 8 Never Say Never event Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Come one! Come all! Witness The “World’s Greatest Wonder” as three feet of fury thrills as Microman teams with the sizzling sensation known as the Mane Event!

For the first-time-ever “The Ring Leader” Midas Black and the flipping and ferocious Jay Lyon will team with Microman as the trio bring the big top to South Philadelphia.

Midas Black promises they’ll astonish and amaze… that is unless the FBI and Jesus Rodriguez put this newly formed trio in cement shoes.

The “Sicilian Shooter” Little Guido feels Microman (and Micromania) disrespects the sport and is getting undue recognition by the league, its fans and the media… and he intends to do something about it July 8.

This trios bout is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

Get your tickets and see it go down Saturday, July 8 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.