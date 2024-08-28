Mika Rotunda Comments On Her Brother Bo Dallas Aka Uncle Howdy’s Return To The Ring

Bo Dallas, also known as Uncle Howdy, defeated Chad Gable in the main event of this week’s WWE RAW. The following day, Bo’s sister Mika Rotunda posted the following on Instagram:

“Before I talk about the homage. I want to brag on just Taylor for a second here.

Last night was Taylor’s first full match in five years. For those who may have missed the news. Taylor actually broke his neck in October of 2019. He came home to heal. Then Covid hit. Then he got in the best shape of his entire life. And then, he was released in 2021.

This is the side of the business that most people don’t notice or want to talk about. The lows. But to praise people in the raptures of the highs or critique them from the sidewalks outside of arenas.

I’m a lot of emotions for my brothers. But proud will always stand as number one. No matter what. And last night, Taylor did something that most could never muster the courage to do.

Rise again!

For any and all who watched and marveled last night. This was very surreal for my family to watch for a number of reasons.

When you’re the last match on the card you’re the main event that night, and everybody who sits there until the lights come back on is there to roar one last massive time for you.

The intensity of the that roar comes with massive boots to fill. Or to remember. Windham’s. The master of theater of the mind; a true artist.

@bakingjason also went to great lengths to ensure Taylor felt Windham in the ring. For strength and comfort.

He and his amazing wife @sandymimpson made Taylor customized gear, recycled from Windham’s previous matches.

What a beautiful sentiment and amazing match.

Ephesians 6:10-18

Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm. Stand therefore, having fastened on the belt of truth, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness, ..”