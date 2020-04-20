Mike And Maria Announce Their New Podcast

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Former WWE Superstars Mike and Maria Kanellis have announced their new “Non-Essential Wrestlers” podcast.

The podcast will premiere after RAW via the Fan Off Media platform.

The description for the podcast reads like this: “Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis talk professional wrestling and poopy diapers.”

You can see the full Twitter announcement video from Mike & Maria below:

