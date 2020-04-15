Mike and Maria Kanellis React To Their WWE Release

Mike and Maria Kanellis issued video statements on social media in regards to being released from WWE.

In Mike’s video, he said being released “sucks” and they didn’t see it coming. Mike talked about feeling bad for his co-workers that were also released and thanked the fans for supporting them. Mike said life will knock you down but you need to keep getting back up and they will come back from being released. Mike also thanked the McMahon family for the opportunity.

Maria thanked everyone and thanked WWE for giving her an opportunity twice.