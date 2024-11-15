Mike Bailey Expected To Join AEW Soon

As PWMania.com previously reported, “Speedball” Mike Bailey is no longer with TNA Wrestling after his contract with the company expired last November 1.

According to Fightful Select, Bailey will most likely be joining AEW as if he was to join WWE NXT or the main roster, then there would be absolutely no reason for him to drop the X-Division Title and be attacked by his long-time Speedball Mountain Partner Trent Seven.

Bailey finished up his obligation with TNA Wrestling at the post-Bound For Glory tapings of iMPACT in Detroit, Michigan and said his goodbyes while backstage at Wayne State Fieldhouse University. Bailey will appear at WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which is where TNA will hold their next PPV event known as Turning Point.