Mike Bailey Says Jujimufu, KSI Would Be Perfect Fit For IMPACT Wrestling (Video)

How would YouTube stars KSI and Jujimufu do in the pro wrestling business?

“Speedball” Mike Bailey thinks they’d fit in well, particularly in IMPACT Wrestling.

During a recent spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm for an interview, during which he spoke about how he feels the aforementioned YouTube stars would fare in IMPACT Wrestling.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how the famous Youtuber Jujimufu would be a great fit in IMPACT: “Are you aware of Jujimufu? He’s very famous for doing the full splits on two chairs holding a barbell over his head. He’s one of my favorite YouTubers. Absolutely love his channel, love his content. I think you know, he has an acrobatics background as well as being absolutely jacked. I think he’d do fantastic in IMPACT Wrestling.”

On how KSI, another top Youtuber, would also kill it in the pro-wrestling industry: “Again, great shape, trained for a boxing match and I think still still boxes. So I’m sure he would be able to pick it up. But also, it’s the whole, you know, Logan Paul thing, where I think if you have the kind of work ethic that it takes to become a top-tier YouTuber, then taking on the challenge of pro wrestling is something you can do something you have the ability to do, and I think pro wrestling is not magic. It’s extremely difficult, but it’s not magic. I mean, anyone who tries really hard and is really talented can do it.”

Check out the complete Mike Bailey interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.