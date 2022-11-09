Mike Bailey Was Confident That His Current Run With Impact Would Be Successful

Back on October 31st, 2021, “Speedball” Mike Bailey signed his Impact Wrestling contract on the back of Josh Alexander after the two had a stellar match for Destiny Wrestling in Toronto.

Since signing that contract, Mike Bailey has become one of the top stars of Impact Wrestling and had a great run as X Division Champion before losing the title to Frankie Kazarian.

Bailey was recently interviewed by Darren Paltrowitz and was asked if he had felt his Impact Wrestling run would turn out as good as it has been thus far.

“I mean yes, I did [expect my run in IMPACT to be as good as it has been]. That’s the exact reason I signed there. I mean, I knew the level of talent that was going around. I am of course familiar with the X Division, I’ve been a fan my entire life almost and the exact reason I joined IMPACT was to mix it up with all the absolutely top tier world-class wrestlers that are in the X Division and I am not surprised that it has been going this well.”

Mike Bailey is currently in the midst of an X Division Tournament which will see him take on Trey Miguel in the semi finals this Thursday on Impact On AXSTV. The winner of that bout will head to the final match of the tournament at Impact Wrestling’s event Over Drive on November 18.

You can check out the complete interview below:

