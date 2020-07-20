Mike Bennett Announces He’s Taking Bookings, Why Former WWE Stars Can’t Appear On AEW This Week

Several recently released WWE wrestlers are now free agents but don’t expect to see them on AEW TV this week. The WWE talents who were released in April due to COVID-19 saw their 90-day non-competes expire last week. It’s believed that at least a few of the wrestlers will end up in AEW, but there’s no way they can debut, at least in the ring, on this Wednesday’s AEW episode because this show was taped last week before the clauses expired.

This is why Saturday’s Impact Slammiversary PPV saw several of the wrestlers appear – EC3, Eric Young, Heath Slater, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Some of the other wrestlers who are now free agents include Aiden English, Curt Hawkins, Primo and Epico Colon, Erick Rowan, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Lio Rush, Maria Kanellis, Mike Kanellis, No Way Jose, Rusev, Zack Ryder, and Sarah Logan, who is now pregnant.

On a related note Kanellis is back to using his real name – Mike Bennett. He announced on Twitter that he is taking bookings once again. He wrote: “Hey Guys, I can now officially take bookings. Let’s have some fun. Email: MikeBennettBookings@gmail.com”