Mike Bennett Comments On Not Letting WWE Define His Career and More

Mike Bennett spoke out on Twitter in regards to his stint in WWE and says that he doesn’t want his run with the company to be the very definition of his wrestling career.

I was on the indies for 16 years before I started with WWE. I worked at ROH for 5 years. I worked at NJPW for over a year. I worked at IMPACT for a year. I’m not an ex WWE wrestler. I’m an independent wrestler. — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 16, 2020

I don’t disagree w any of that. My point was, I had a cup of coffee with WWE and spent the rest of my career doing so much more. I don’t want my career defined as ex WWE wrestler when I barely worked there https://t.co/Xd00TRubCR — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 16, 2020

I have no ill will towards WWE. I speak from my experience,& some people understand that and others take everything I say as a dig or bitterness.I will always engage with the good or the bad, because non of this is personal to me.Even the digs at my sobriety I don’t take personal https://t.co/4cPzKrecc0 — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 16, 2020

That’s exactly what WWE told me right before I asked for my release. You’re wrong and they were too. Either way, you are entitled to that opinion. https://t.co/HJllcsNAOM — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) August 16, 2020