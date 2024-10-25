Mike Bennett Provides An Update On Maria Kanellis Following Adrenal Gland Surgery

As PWMania.com previously reported, Maria Kanellis revealed she was set to undergo surgery for a mass found on her Adrenal Gland.

AEW/ROH star Mike Bennett, Kanellis’ husband, took to his official Twitter (X) account to provide an update on his wife.

Bennett wrote, “Maria’s surgery went well. She is staying overnight at the hospital for observation and should be released tomorrow. My wife is a badass. Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. We love y’all so very much.”

