Mike Bennett Vents About His Time With WWE

Former WWE star Mike Bennett (Kanellis) sent out several tweets regarding his time in WWE. Bennett retweeted his wife Maria and then sent out the following tweets:

We want to make sure your family is taken care of. –@wwe — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 18, 2020

They will vilify you. They will call you bitter. They will say you are ungrateful. They will tell you to shut your mouth and just appreciate what you got. They will attack you personally. They will say nasty things about your family. But you must always speak your truth. — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) July 18, 2020

I was ready 2 years ago for a new chapter. I made the wrong decision a year ago, because I thought it was the best decision for my children. They are and will always be my first priority. https://t.co/JXyKa6ZiuR — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) July 18, 2020

I don’t look at mistakes as bad things. I look at them as a learning experience. Each failure is a sign of growth. The most personal growth I ever experienced has been these past 3 years. https://t.co/lAPpCitsrg — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) July 18, 2020

I never went to rehab. My wife was my rehab. I recovered on the road. They never paid for my rehab and they also never reached out to me once.Not a single person in management ever contacted me to see if I needed help or if I was doing ok in my recovery.All credit goes to my wife https://t.co/SynsDmJMhe — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) July 18, 2020

Nope and I’m not arguing they had any obligation to reach out to me. But when people say they paid for my rehab, they take away from all the work my wife did for me and that will never be ok with me. https://t.co/2O29myeTeZ — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) July 18, 2020

Surprise me? No. It makes me sad because they push their drug testing policy and that the health and well being of their talent is first and foremost. But when a talent admits he’s in the middle of addiction recovery and they say nothing to that talent, it just makes me sad. https://t.co/WNIKZm6csP — Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) July 18, 2020