Mike Chioda Looks Back On Mike Tyson’s Involvement In WrestleMania 14 Main Event

Mike Chioda recently released the latest edition of his “Monday Mailbag” feature at AdFreeShows.com.

In the latest installment, the former longtime WWE referee reflected on working with boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson for the memorable WrestleMania 14 main event that saw “Stone Cold” Steve Austin capture the WWE Championship from Shawn Michaels.

“Mike Tyson, it was great,” Chioda began when looking back at the big show. “Believe me, I tried to teach him how to count. … He counted so fast, I was like ‘Oh sh*t.’ I must have spent like an hour with him, ‘Here, just 1-2-3.’”

Chioda continued, “We had a fantastic time, we did some rehearsals. That’s when Mike Tyson came in, and it was funny, man. He comes up and he’s like ‘Hey, Mike Chioda.’ I [was] like ‘What the f*ck? You know my name?’ Obviously, he was a huge fan of wrestling.”

Check out the complete “Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda” feature by visiting AdFreeShows.com. H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes.