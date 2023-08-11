Mike Chioda Names Favorite WWE Matches He Got To Referee

Mike Chioda has been the third man in the ring for some big moments in WWE history.

During the latest installment of his Monday Mailbag series, the former longtime WWE referee reflected on some of his favorite matches he worked as an official for.

“I am going to have to say one of the very early stages I’ve talked about is the 1992 SummerSlam in Wembley Stadium, that was my first 82,000,” Chioda said. “Even though I didn’t do the main event, Joey had the main event … What a rush working in front of 82,000 people and the way that crowd was with all the horns, that was phenomenal.”

Chioda continued, pointing to The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan and Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar with Seth Rollins’ cash in from past WrestleMania shows as other favorites.

“I’m gonna have to go with Rock and Hogan in 2002,” he said. “Then I’m probably going to have to with somewhere along the lines with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, with the cash-in, Money in The Bank with Seth Rollins. So, those three right there are top.”

