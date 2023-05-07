Mike Chioda Relfects On Botched Shooting Star Press At WrestleMania 19

Mike Chioda is one of WWE’s most celebrated referees, and he recently recalled officiating Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19.

During the match, Lesnar landed on his head while performing a shooting star press. Chioda named which matches made him most nervous.

Below are some highlights from his Monday Mailbag podcast:

Which matches made him most nervous: “Rock vs. Hogan. Eddie Guerrero vs. Chris Benoit, Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit, and Shane McMahon going through the glass with Vince [McMahon] yelling in my f**king ear.”

Brock Lesnar’s botched shooting star press at WrestleMania 19: “Oh my god. Let me tell you — nowadays, they would call a match [on the fly] but it wasn’t so back then. Did I almost feel like calling that match? Brock’s eyes were glazed, man. I’ve seen it firsthand, of course. I’m in the ring, and the way he landed, I was like, ‘Woah!’ I went up to him, and his eyes were already glassed and he was dazed. Thankfully, he got through it.”