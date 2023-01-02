Mike Chioda Reveals One of His Favorite Wrestling Moments of 2022

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda revealed on AdFreeShows.com’s “Monday Mailbag w/ Mike Chioda” one of his personal favorite wrestling matches/moments of 2022.

He mentioned Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event of September’s Clash at the Castle, WWE’s first premium live event held in a stadium in the United Kingdom since Summerslam 1992.

Chioda said, “I would probably say in Wales, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was one of my favorites. Called a lot of spots but they fooled my on that finish. That false finish, they got me on that. Called the ref bump, called a few other spots near the end, but they hooked me on the finish — got me a little bit.”