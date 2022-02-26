Mike Chioda Says Fans Shouldn’t Be Surprised If Shane McMahon Pops Up In AEW

Shane McMahon was said to be very confrontational with producers at the WWE Royal Rumble as he was more focused on his involvement in the Rumble match rather than worrying about spots that would’ve helped others.

He also pushed back on Vince McMahon’s ideas and was sent home as a result.

On Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, the longtime referee speculated about McMahon possibly appearing in AEW, saying:

“I’m not convinced all the way but if it did happen, don’t be surprised if we see Shane pop up on AEW. Let’s put it this way, you got a million coming to you if you don’t do this in 90 days but Tony Khan wants to pay him 3 million to show up, what do you do? Shane is a popular draw man, he shows up. Does he got some sh*t still left in his tank? Yes he does. He’s come back, he’s busted his ass with the talent and I just don’t see where there’s no room for Shane McMahon in WWE. Shane McMahon is WWE too, to me he is.”