Mike Chioda Talks About How Kevin Dunn Treated The WWE Ring Crew

Mike Chioda discussed a wide range of topics on his “Monday Mailbag” podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

During it, the former WWE referee talked about Kevin Dunn treating the ring crew very well:

“The crew people would get everything because Kevin Dunn used to take care of his crew people. The crew people are very important, don’t get me wrong because I was there for 20-something years. The crew would get everything. The wrestlers made money though. The referees were in the middle. They were in limbo. They didn’t make as much as the crew people because the crew people worked part time at TVs. Kevin Dunn still takes care of his people. When they get let go, they get one year severance. I got three months.”