Mike Knox Comments On Turning Down Offer To Return To WWE

Mike Knox recently appeared as a guest on the Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar spoke about

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he sounds off on these subjects.

On declining an offer from WWE: “I was a realist, I always have been. Back then, especially then, I was 330 pounds, 320, you know what I mean? I hadn’t worked and my knees were freaking really bothering me, my back, my neck was kind of screwed up, you know what I mean? Like, I was starting to forget shit.”

On how he doesn’t want to be worn down when he gets older: “I still want to live an awesome life, you know what I mean? I don’t want to be, you know, have a head full of mush and two broke legs … I want to be able to run the streets and howl at the moon.”

Check out the complete Mike Knox interview from the Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz podcast via the video embedded below courtesy of the official YouTube channel of the program. H/T to WrestlingINC.com for transcribing the above quotes.