Mike Rotunda Speaks Out On His Time As A Producer In WWE

Captain’s Corner hosted a virtual signing with Mike Rotunda a.k.a. I.R.S. where the former WWE star talked about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Talent he got to work with WWE as a producer from 2014 through 2020:

“Oh, there was a lot of them [talents he enjoyed working with as a producer]. I mean there was The Usos, [they] were great to work with. They had a lot of good talent. Just, you know… pretty much everybody I got along with so, it was nice to see ‘em grow as talent, you know? And get better and better and that’s repetition with anybody, with anything. The more you do something, the better you’re gonna get at it.”

Working for WCW and NJPW at the same time:

“For about three years, I did about 20 weeks a year there [NJPW] while I worked for WCW and they were doing the n.W.o. in New Japan. So that’s basically what I did. I was under contract to WCW but, New Japan would pay WCW so much a week when they used you and I ended up — me and Jeff Farmer, the N.W.O. Sting and they signed other guys like, Fit Finlay would do a tour. You know, so we just kind of went back and forth and that’s basically how it worked about 20 weeks a year and I didn’t do anything at WCW so it was probably the best money I ever made in the business for time and money-wise, you know?”