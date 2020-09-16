Mike Rotunda Talks About His Son Bray Wyatt’s Character

In an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former WWE Producer Mike Rotunda (IRS) talked about his son Bray Wyatt’s character in WWE:

“I thought the Bray Wyatt character was out of the box because I hadn’t seen anything like that and he pulled it off so well, you know? Then, I didn’t even know he was gonna start doing The Fiend stuff and all of a sudden, I was like a new fan watching it myself because I wasn’t aware that he was — even though you work for the same company there, you could go a month without being on the same show, because we were running so many shows, different directions and I’m sure he did have quite a bit of input in it because the fact of the matter is when you do have your own input, you’re gonna be more comfortable with your thinking in that direction and I’m sure creative gave him some direction too as well but I think he came up with quite a bit of that with his own creative so…”

“Some people, you can do stuff to enhance a character and make it even bigger. It’s like the character my oldest son does when he did Bray Wyatt. They kind of came up with that themselves and it was… developed the character more and more and then they went to doing The Fiend stuff and he was just — Windham, my older son is good on the mic. He can talk well and speak well and he has a creative mind and so does my younger son. They’re both creative. They didn’t get that from me but, they both have creative thinking and have ideas to make it better and like I said, it just depends on the individual I think and also now, the WWE has a much more creative, bigger creative team assembled for stuff like that than they did back in the day. I mean it was more like a, ‘Hey, this is what you’re gonna be doing. We’ll do some vignettes’ and then you get going and then you just kind of feed off of that, try to make it the best you could.”