Mike Rotunda Thinks Vince McMahon Didn’t Give Bo Dallas A Chance

Mike Rotunda aka IRS spoke with John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield and Gerald Brisco on their Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw podcast.

During it, he thinks his son, Bo Dallas, could’ve been used better in WWE. He thinks his other son, Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt, got over because of his promos.

“They were both successful. Vince I don’t think gave my younger son Taylor a chance, because Taylor’s a hell of a worker. He really is. You can’t teach that timing and stuff, and Windham had a great gimmick. He got over because he could talk. It was a unique situation, so I’m proud of them both.”