Mike Santana Calls Josh Alexander “One Of The Best Wrestlers In The World”

TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana spoke with MuscleManMalcolm on several topics, including Josh Alexander.

Santana said, “He is the absolute standard. I think Josh Alexander is one of the best wrestlers in the world, hands down. You put him in there with anybody and he’s gonna elevate everyone that he’s in the ring with. He did that with me. We’ve wrestled a bunch of times before, but there was something special about this last match that we had.”

On Alexander passing the torch to him:

“Just the fact that he passed me his torch of being that standard and that face of TNA, it meant a lot to me, and yeah, man, it’s special. He’s another one that, he’s going to do so well no matter where he goes, and I’m proud of him, and I love him, and I can’t wait to see him.”

You can check out Santana’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)