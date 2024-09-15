Mike Santana Challenges JDC To Texas Death Match

The main event of this past Friday night’s TNA Victory Road 2024 PPV saw TNA World Champion “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth successfully defend his championship against The System’s Moose. Pro wrestling veteran Mike Santana stopped JDC from interfering in the match.

Santana took part in a digital exlusive shortly following the show and challenged JDC to a Texas Death Match.

Santana said, “You want to continue their games. I’m going to make you step into my world, now. I’ve been saying it and saying it and saying it week after week, but I think now is about time I start showing it. Now, I want to start showing the kind of animal I need to be. We’re going to play a little game. That little game goes to the death. So what I’m saying is: Texas Death Match. JDC. Mike Santana. I’m gonna make you beg for your life. I’m gonna make you suffer. I have control now. I hold the keys now. You got no choice, Papa. Let’s get it.”

You can check out Santana’s comments below.