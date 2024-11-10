Mike Santana Discusses His Evolution From Tag Team Wrestling To Singles Success

Top TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including his tag team with Ortiz and how he prefers his current singles run with the company.

Santana said, “I appreciate it. I appreciate those that we connected with. I appreciate the work that we’ve put in we built. We had an insane tag run, and I’m thankful for it because it is what helped get me here. But right now, this part of my career and this part of my journey is for me. Again, I appreciate all the support the tag team got, man, we did some special stuff, but at the end of the day, if you ain’t growing, then you’re dying, you know what I mean? This is a business where you got to constantly evolve and you got to constantly grow. I’m all about challenging myself and figuring out what’s the next thing for me, and that’s where I’m at. I want to keep growing and seeing what my fullest potential is and I’m doing that now.”





(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)