Mike Tyson: ‘I’d Rather Go to WWE Even Though AEW Pays More Money’

Mike Tyson appears to want to return to WWE. Tyson stated that he would work for WWE if he received the call during his interview with The Undertaker for his “Hotboxin” YouTube channel.

Sebastian Joseph-Day, a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, asked Tyson’s co-host how he could participate in a guest appearance at a wrestling show, which is how it all began.

Tyson said, “Tony Khan and those guys. These guys wanted to put me on the show and stuff before. But I don’t care if they got more money. If Vince puts me on the show, I’d rather go there even though they (AEW) pay more money.”

Taker responded, “I don’t blame you there. It’s gonna get much more play. WWE is gonna do it right.”

Tyson was a guest commentator on an episode of AEW Rampage in November. He also appeared on Dynamite and got into a massive brawl with Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle.

You can watch the complete show below:



