Mike Tyson Promises He’s Coming Back For Chris Jericho (Video), Hikaru Shida vs. Christi Jaynes

– Mike Tyson reacted to his main event segment with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite. During the video, which you can see below, Mike Tyson promised that he is coming back and that Jericho would get his “ass kicked”:

Iron @MikeTyson keeps his message to @IAmJericho straight forward & to the point. WATCH the full Jericho & Tyson altercation here: https://t.co/XAHEA3ffJG pic.twitter.com/2JAPfbBiLS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 28, 2020

– You can check out a video clip of Hikaru Shida’s match against Christi Jaynes from AEW Dynamite below: