Mike Tyson Returning To AEW on Rampage Next Week

Mike Tyson will appear on next week’s live broadcast from Atlantic City, New Jersey, as announced during this week’s AEW Rampage broadcast.

Tyson last appeared on AEW TV during the pandemic on an episode of Dynamite. Tyson and his team got into a fight with Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle faction.

Although Tyson is advertised as a guest commentator, there is a good chance that someone will eat a right hand. The announcement is yet another indication that Tony Khan is determined to restore Rampage’s importance.