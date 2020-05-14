Mike Tyson To Appear At AEW’s Double or Nothing

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

We have big news coming out of AEW Dynamite this week. As announced by Tony Schiavonie, the one and only boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson will be making an appearance at AEW’s Double or Nothing.

Tyson will be presenting the AEW TNT Championship Title to the winner of the Cody Rhodes versus Lance Archer match.

