Mike Tyson To Appear At WWE World During WrestleMania Weekend

WWE announced that Hall of Famer Mike Tyson will appear at WWE World on WrestleMania Sunday for the ultimate fan experience.

You can check out the full announcement below:

“WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson is bringing his legendary presence to WWE World on Sunday, April 20 – and you won’t want to miss it!

The WWE World Superstar lineup is growing, with more exciting announcements, exclusive photo ops, autograph sessions, and surprises just around the corner.

While General Admission tickets are available now, keep an eye out for opportunities to purchase tickets for photo ops and autograph sessions in the coming weeks!

The excitement is just getting started. Get ready for a jam-packed 5-day experience with unforgettable moments and the very best of WWE!”