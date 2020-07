As PWMania.com previously reported, Mike Tyson has agreed to an opponent and date for his boxing return.

The boxing legend is slated to take on Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match on September 12th at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The pay-per-view card will cost $49.99 following an initial report from The Athletic.

Tyson retired from the sport back in 2005. There will be some MMA vs. boxing fights on the undercard.