Mike Tyson’s Roast of Ric Flair Nixed

After all, The Baddest Man on the Planet isn’t going to roast The Nature Boy.

Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson was announced this week as a special guest roaster for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and The Roast of Ric Flair, which is expected to take place during Starrcast V weekend.

However, a representative for the famed boxer confirmed to TMZ immediately after Starrcast made the announcement on Tuesday that Tyson has backed out of the event due to unforeseen circumstances, but did not clarify.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances Mike will not be participating in the roast,” the Tyson rep told TMZ.

It’s worth noting that, as of this writing, Starrcast is still promoting Tyson for the roast. Starrcast representatives told TMZ that they were in the midst of securing other celebs and wrestlers for the roast before Tyson backed out.

Mike’s “Tyson 2.0” cannabis company recently formed a partnership with Flair’s “Ric Flair Drip Inc.” to sell various marijuana products together, some of which have a Flair theme. Currently, the items are available in ten states including Washington, DC.

Starrcast V will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee during the last weekend of July. On Sunday, July 31, Flair will compete in his final match, which will be put on by Jim Crockett Promotions in a one-night return. Flair’s opponent(s) and full card have yet to be revealed, although he is expected to link up with AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to take on WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and a mystery legend. Ric Flair’s Roast will take place on Friday, July 29. On Saturday, July 30, Starrcast V will also feature a Four Horsemen reunion stage event. Flair, JJ Dillon, Lex Luger, Barry Windham, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard will appear in “One Last Ride: For The Horsemen.”

That weekend, Starrcast V will be shown live on FITE TV. The Roast of Ric Flair broadcast costs $16.99 on its own, but for $69.99, you can get the roast plus all of the Starrcast V panels and stage acts. For $199.99, you can have a bundle that includes Flair’s final match, the roast, and a plaque with a piece of the ring canvas, or just Flair’s final match for $34.99. They’re also selling the whole Starrcast lineup of panels and stage shows, as well as Flair’s final match and the roast, for $99.99.

