Million Dollar Belt Possibly Being Used For NXT Feud

WWE may be bringing back the Million Dollar Championship belt. WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr. has feuded with Cameron Grimes on WWE NXT TV for weeks, and now word is that there is talk of bringing back the Million Dollar belt, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The Grimes vs. DiBiase storyline peaked this week with their “Million Dollar Face-Off” in-ring segment, which saw DiBiase state that he came to NXT to look for the one individual that embodies everything The Million Dollar Man stands for – the Million Dollar Legacy. LA Knight ended up interrupting the segment for a war of words with Grimes. That led to Knight attacking Grimes from behind and laying him out as fans booed. Knight then left the ring while DiBiase stood over Grimes and delivered his signature laugh. Ted left and joined Knight at the bottom of the ramp before they left together, while the Million Dollar theme song played and Grimes seethed in the ring.

There is no word on what WWE has planned for the Million Dollar Title, if it is brought back, but a Grimes vs. Knight feud with DiBiase involved looks to be the direction.

DiBiase originally debuted the Million Dollar Title in 1989 and while never officially sanctioned by WWE, Ted defended it at times and dropped it to Virgil at SummerSlam 1991. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin once held the title as “The Ringmaster” from December 1995 – May 1996, abandoning it when DiBiase left the company. WWE brought the belt back in April 2010 for Ted DiBiase Jr., but the angle really never caught on with fans. It was once again deactivated in November 2010.