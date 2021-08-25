Million Dollar Championship Gone From NXT?

The Million Dollar Title in WWE NXT is apparently no more.

This week’s post-Takeover 36 edition of NXT saw new Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes come to the ring with WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase to celebrate his Takeover title win over LA Knight. They talked about Grimes’ journey to the title and how they were now headed straight to the moon. The celebration ended with fake $100 bills with Grimes’ face raining down over the Capitol Wrestling Center.

A segment later aired with Grimes seeing The Million Dollar Man to his limousine in the parking lot, to say their goodbyes. Grimes gave the Million Dollar Title back to DiBiase but Ted handed it back and said he wanted Grimes to have the strap so he thinks of their partnership and what they accomplished when he looks at it. Grimes took the title back but noticed how it felt lighter, and was made out of a different material. Grimes looked on the back of the title and confirmed that Ted switched the belts out, giving him a WWE Shop replica to keep. DiBiase drove away while doing his signature laugh, while Grimes also laughed to end the segment.

For what it’s worth, the official WWE website history for the Million Dollar Title does not say the belt has been vacated once again, but it could be a case of the website being behind on updates. The title had been vacated until 2010 when DiBiase reintroduced it on the June 8 edition of NXT. Knight then defeated Grimes in a Ladder Match to become the new Million Dollar Champion at “Takeover: In Your House” but Grimes took the title from Knight at Takeover 36 this past Sunday. The WWE website currently has Grimes’ reign at 2 days, and 69 days listed for Knight.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned for Grimes, but Knight is apparently moving on to the NXT Title chase. It was indicated that DiBiase is moving on from the storylines for the time being.

Stay tuned for more on plans for Grimes and the Million Dollar Title. Below are related shots from Tuesday’s show, along with post-show comments by Grimes and DiBiase:

