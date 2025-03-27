Mina Shirakawa Confirms She Will Join AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, top STARDOM star Mina Shirakawa’s contract with the company will expire at the end of the month, and she is looking to relocate to the United States and join AEW full-time.

Shirakawa recently spoke with STARDOM to confirm the huge news.

Shirakawa said (as translated by Google), “I, Shirakawa Mina, will be leaving Stardom in March 2025. It is only thanks to the fans who have always believed in me and supported me that I have been able to continue to pursue my dreams and pursue my career as a professional wrestler. Thank you so much. As for the future, I, Shirakawa Mina, will be joining AEW.”