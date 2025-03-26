Mina Shirakawa Expected To Sign With AEW Following Stardom Exit

Mina Shirakawa is reportedly set to make a major career move as she prepares to leave Stardom at the end of March 2025, according to a new report from Tokyo Sports. The popular star, who has made appearances for both Stardom and AEW throughout 2024, has informed Stardom that she will not be renewing her contract.

Shirakawa’s final AEW appearance came on the December 11th, 2024 edition of Dynamite, and speculation has been swirling ever since about where she might land next. While WWE was briefly mentioned as a potential destination, insiders now believe that AEW is the most likely landing spot for the international standout. This was further supported by a report from Fightful.com, which confirmed that Mina is expected to join AEW following her departure from Stardom.

Adding to the buzz, Mina has also been announced for an upcoming WrestleCon event during WrestleMania week, signaling that her presence in the U.S. wrestling scene is about to ramp up significantly.

If the move is finalized, Shirakawa’s addition to AEW’s women’s division would mark another major international acquisition for the company, and fans are eagerly awaiting her next chapter.