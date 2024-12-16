Mina Shirakawa Opens Up About AEW Contract And Title Goals

Rising AEW star Mina Shirakawa recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss her current contractual status, her aspirations in the U.S., and her future plans in professional wrestling. While Shirakawa has been making waves in AEW, she clarified that her primary commitments remain with Stardom in Japan.

When asked if she is under contract with AEW, Shirakawa explained:

“Now I am a contracted wrestler with Stardom. My mission is to show the Japanese Joshi Pro wrestling skills to American fans. I want more. I want to wrestle in the United States, but I’m contracted to Stardom, just what I can say now.”

Shirakawa also revealed her plans to return to Japan soon to fulfill obligations with Stardom, which has several major events scheduled at the beginning of January:

“I have to go back to Japan soon because Stardom has a big show in January, 3, 4, 5, so I have to go back for that.”

Despite her imminent return to Japan, Shirakawa emphasized her desire to return to the U.S. and continue competing in AEW. She expressed her ambitions of achieving a significant milestone in her career:

“I have been a champion in Japan, in the UK, but I have not been a champion in the US., so I should be a champion here. So I have to come back and I want to challenge again and again again for the AEW Women’s World Championship.”

Shirakawa has been a standout performer in AEW, earning praise for her matches and storylines with stars like Toni Storm and Mariah May. Fans have embraced her unique style and her dedication to showcasing Joshi Pro wrestling on a global stage.